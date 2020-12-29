Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Riverdale murder underway

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Riverdale Police Department is actively searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated murder.

Liam Gale is wanted in connection with the murder of Trevor Martin, according to police. 31-year-old Brittany Rogers and 16-year-old Rayburn Bennet who has been charged as an adult have both been charged in connection with the murder.

The incident happened when police say Rogers transported Gale and Bennett to a home located in the mobile near 5100 South and 1050 West to commit a robbery.

Bennet and Gale reportedly forced their way into the home and an altercation happened, at which point shots were fired which caused the death of Trevor Martin and critical injuries to a female who lived at the the hom.

Rogers is said to have driven Gale and Bennett away from the scene. Police were able to formally charge Rogers and Bennet in connection with the murder but Gale has since been on the run.

On December 26th, Salt Lake City Police and VFAST (Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team), found a silver 2004 Mitsubishi Galant, that Liam Gale was last seen driving in Salt Lake City.

Riverdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to locate Gale. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the police and not approach him. Riverdale Police can be contacted at 801-395-8221, or call 911 if it’s an emergency.