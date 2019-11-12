Search crews rescue injured man who fell 15-feet in Ogden foothills

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber County Search crews were able to rescue a man who fell 15-feet in Ogden Saturday night.

According to a post on Weber County Search and Rescue Facebook, their crews were called out to the foothills on the east bench of Ogden to help locate and assist with an injured hiker.

It was reported a man was hiking above the 24th street area when he fell over 15 feet and suffered several injuries.

The man was located and with the assistance of Ogden Fire, the man was carried to the 22nd Street Trailhead where he was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further care.

