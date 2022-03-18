HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been one year since 15-year-old Mariana Lopez went missing. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help in the search for the now 16-year-old.

Lopez was only 15-years-old when she left her brother’s home in Herriman, Utah on March 19, 2021. That was the last time she was seen, a press release states.

Law enforcement believes Lopez may still be in Utah and may still be in Herriman or the surrounding areas.

Officials say it is also possible that Lopez may be in the West Valley City area. No one has heard or spoken to the 16-year-old since she was reported missing last year.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic female that is 5’2 and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mariana or her whereabouts is asked to call the Herriman Police Department at 1-801-840-4000 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.