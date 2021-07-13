Search continues for missing Tooele man last seen in June

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are continuing to search for a man last seen in late June.

On Sunday, June 27, Tooele City Police asked the community for help locating a missing and endangered man, 32-year-old Rick Morris.

He had last been seen two days earlier and did not have his diabetic medication. Police say Morris also left behind his laptop and other personal items.

Officers describe Morris as a 6’1″ white male, with black hair, hazel eyes, and weighing about 150 pounds.

On July 11, a search was conducted in Middle Canyon, but Morris was not located.

Since his disappearance, Tooele City Police say their detectives have worked tirelessly to follow up on leads and tips. Vast portions of the Tooele Valley have been searched, like the area around his home, Settlement Canyon, the southwest section of Tooele City by the old airport, abandoned buildings on the south side of Tooele, Left Hand Fork, Silcox Canyon, and various areas of Grantsville.

“This list is not meant to be exhaustive as many other areas have been searched,” Tooele City Police say in a Tuesday post.

Numerous agencies, including Rocky Mountain Dogs and Utah Search Dogs, have assisted in the search.

On Tuesday, Tooele City Police say the Department of Public Safety conducted aerial searches in multiple parts of the Tooele Valley.

“This is an ongoing investigation that has been worked on actively since Mr. Morris first went missing,” Tooele City Police say. “We ask that anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Morris to call dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1.”