Search continues for a missing 3-week-old infant from Davis County

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Clinton Police Department says Audrey Westfall was taken from her grandmother’s Clinton home on Wednesday by her birth mother 25-year-old Taylor Webb.

“The child was last seen here in Clinton with the mother around 3 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Lt. Shawn Stoker of the Clinton Police Department.

A few hours later, they were reported missing to Clinton Police from a home in the area of 2700 West 2400 North in Clinton.

Police are asking anyone in that area to review their doorbell cameras.

“We’re following up on tips we’ve received overnight and today,” said Lt. Stoker. “Anything we can continue to do to follow up to locate and verify the safety of this child.”

Police believe the pair are on their way to Modesto, California where Webb permanently lives. They say Webb’s cellphone pinged in Tooele County which is en route to Modesto.

They’re also unsure of how the pair are traveling since Webb doesn’t have a car. ABC4 did ask the mode of transportation Webb used to get to Utah. Police say they are unsure.

Police also say Webb had only been in Clinton for five days and had contacted the police department asking questions about the child’s custody situation.

Currently, Webb’s mother has guardianship.

“We’re not going to release a lot of that information right now simply because it’s private information from out of state.”

Clinton Police are asking anyone with information to please give them a call at 801-451-4151, or 1-800-843-5678.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: