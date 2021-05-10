Search and rescue team recovers injured climber from ‘Certain Death’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In an area known as “Certain Death,” Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue recovered an injured climber with an airlift.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, rescue crews were called out to the Gate Buttress area to look for two climbers in the waterfront area above “Certain Death” in Little Cottonwood Canyon. While looking for new routes to try, one climber had pulled off a large rock that was reportedly the size of a refrigerator that subsequently rolled over him.

After about an hour and 30 minutes, two ground teams located the party and called in a LifeFlight helicopter to hoist the injured climber off the mountain.

No further details on the status of the climber were given in the Facebook post published by Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

It was the 11th rescue undertaken by the search and rescue team this year.