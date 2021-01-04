Search and Rescue ropes team saves stranded driver in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Iron County Search and Rescue ropes Team hoisted a man to safety after he drove off the road Sunday, St. George News reports.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. and involved a Ford Edge SUV. The driver reportedly was driving down the canyon on SR-14 when he was blinded by high-beam headlights from an oncoming vehicle.

Unable to see the road, the driver said he drove off the right side of the road and went down a steep slope, St. George News says.

The driver was uninjured but was unable to get back up the slope and onto the road. The Search and Rescue Team conducted a tactical rescue, accompanying a Stokes basket that was lowered on a rigging system to the driver.

The driver was treated by Gold Cross ambulance medical staff and transported to Cedar City Hospital for evaluation. Temperatures in the area were around 10 degrees fahrenheit at the time of the crash.

A tow truck removed the vehicle, which sustained damage from the crash.

For the full story, visit St. George News.