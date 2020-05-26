3 hikers injured at Stewart Falls

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies responded to multiple calls about injured hikers up Provo Canyon Monday.
Utah County officials said a 9-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman fell about 40 feet from Stewart Falls. The two are in serious to critical condition. A medical helicopter transported the to a nearby hospital.
A 43-year-old woman also fell while hiking and suffered a broken leg.
