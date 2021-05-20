UPDATE: Hiker in serious condition, sent to hospital after search and rescue in Ferguson Canyon

UPDATE: 5/20/21, 6:07 P.M.: The hiker in need of search and rescue in Ferguson Canyon is now being transported to health care facilities, according to police.

The Unified Police Department said the 23-year-old man who fell while trail running in Ferguson Canyon Thursday afternoon is now off the mountain and being flown to the hospital.

He is listed in serious condition, police say.

In a tweet Thursday evening, the department gave a special thanks to the SLCO Search and Rescue teams, DPS, and LifeFlight pilots and crew for aiding in operation.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A search and rescue operation is underway for a hiker in Ferguson Canyon, just south of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

According to Detective Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department, an injured hiker called 911 after a fall in the canyon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and are currently working on hoisting the hiker out of the canyon via helicopter due to the canyon’s rough terrain.

Police say the hiker’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.