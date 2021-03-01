UPDATE: Woman rescued after being stranded in deep snow for hours in Provo

TUESDAY 3/2/2021 6:10 a.m.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A 31-year-old woman was rescued from the mountains at Little Rock Canyon Trail near Provo late Monday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the County’s Search and Rescue team was working to rescue the woman from an area above Little Rock Canyon Trail in the mountains above Provo after she lost the trail and became stranded in deep snow.

Sgt. Cannon said in a Facebook post that the woman was able to call authorities herself at around 7:30 p.m. and reported no injuries, just that she was cold.

At around 10:30 p.m., Intermountain LifeFlight was continuing to assist in shuttling SAR members to the woman. Around that time, Sgt. Cannon called the situation “a little more difficult than first thought.”

He added that the area the woman was in was difficult to access as rescue teams had to battle deep snow, steep terrain, and trees.

Six Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team members were shuttled to the woman. They then provided her dry socks so she could walk about one-third of a mile over difficult snow and terrain to the nearest landing zone for LifeFlight.

At around 11:35 p.m., over four hours after the woman called for help, LifeFlight landed with the woman, who was cold but recovering. Sgt. Cannon shared video of the woman landing and greeting the woman, happy to see her safely returned.

There is no word yet on the woman’s condition.

Original Story: Search and rescue in progress for woman stranded in snow near Provo

MONDAY 3/1/2021 9:20 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A search and rescue mission is underway in Utah County after officials say a woman is currently stranded in the mountains at Little Rock Canyon Trail.

@UCSO_SAR is working to rescue a 31 year old woman from an area above Little Rock Canyon Trail in the mountains above Provo. She lost@the trail and is stranded in 3’ deep snow. @Intermountain LifeFlight will assist in shuttling SAR members to her for now. pic.twitter.com/2IwD7hSoMn — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) March 2, 2021

According to a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the 31-year-old woman became lost at the trail and is currently stranded in 3-foot-deep snow.

Intermountain LifeFlight is being dispatched and will take Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue members to the area to begin the rescue, according to Sgt. Cannon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.