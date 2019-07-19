Search and rescue deploys after boat noticed running and unoccupied on Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Wasatch County Search and Rescue is responding after an unoccupied boat was noticed on Strawberry Reservoir.

Wasatch County said it received a 911 call reporting the unoccupied boat at 2:30 p.m.

The caller told officials that the boat was still running and it “looked like it had drifted to shore,” according to officials.

State park rangers and deputies responded to the area in an attempt to locate the owner of the boat but so far they have been unsuccessful.

Courtesy of Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office

Wasatch County Search and Rescue was then notified and deployed, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

