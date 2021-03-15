Search and rescue crews working to find missing hiker in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Search and Rescue crews are searching for a missing 28-year-old man.

The man was last seen at noon on Sunday. Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon says the missing man is an avid hiker and doesn’t have a lot of equipment with him.

The missing man’s car was found at the mouth of the Canyon.

Life Flight and The Department of Public Safety is headed to help search for the missing man.

Police say they found a ping and they are centering their search around that area but they acknowledged “it is a broad search” and they are not sure yet how hard it will be to find him.

Police did not release a name of any description of the missing man.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update the story as information becomes available.

