Search and Rescue crews respond to a woman thrown off a horse in Middle Fork

Weber County search and rescue responds to a woman thrown off horse. Courtesy: Weber Fire District

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Saturday, Weber Fire, Weber Sheriffs, Air Med and Search & Rescue responded to a female who was bucked off a horse and landed on a rock in the middle fork area of unincorporated Weber County.

Being that the area is difficult to get vehicles into, Air Med flew over the area and located the patient and obtaining GPS coordinates for ground crews.

Crews made it to the woman who sustained significant back injuries. She was packaged, loaded into the helicopter and flown to McKay Dee Hospital.

