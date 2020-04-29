Live Now
Search and rescue called after climber slips, falls while climbing spot at 22nd Street Trail

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A climber was rescued Wednesday morning after he reportedly slipped and fell while climbing on at a spot on the 22nd Street Trail known as the Indian Trail.

Crews say he was with a group of others when it happened around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say he “sustained adequate injuries and was unable to walk.”

Life Flight called and hoisted him to a local hospital.

No other information was made available.

