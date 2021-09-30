Search and recovery efforts continue for missing Utah man in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. (ABC4) – The brother of a missing Utah man died of hypothermia, according to Yellowstone National Park rangers. The search and recovery efforts continue for the Utahn.

In mid-September, rangers began searching for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo of Ogden and his brother, 67-year-old Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington, after the pair was reported missing. Crumbo and O’Neill, National Park Service retirees, had been on a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

Park crews found a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake. A canoe, paddle, personal floatation device, and other personal belongings were located on the east shore of the lake. During the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, Yellowstone officials say the body of O’Neill was found along the east shore of Shoshone Lake.

On Sept. 24, rangers announced the search for Crumbo was shifting from a rescue situation to a recovery. The change came after days of searching the Shoshone Lake shoreline by boat, swept trails in the area, and searched open waters by helicopter.

Wednesday, Yellowstone rangers confirmed the National Park Service’s Submerged Resources Center is using sonar equipment to detect clues in the water of where Crumbo may be. Park crews are also searching for Crumbo by foot and boat with help from the Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter and dog teams from Western Montana Search Dogs. This comes after an autopsy determined O’Neill died of hypothermia.

According to rangers, search efforts for Crumbo will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant. The incident remains under investigation. If you were in the Shoshone Lake area between Sept. 12-19 and have any information that could help investigators piece together what happened, you are asked to contact Yellowstone rangers at 307-344-2428 or yell_tip@nps.gov.