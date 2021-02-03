‘Scouting for Food’ drive to be held at Smith’s stores across Utah

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – If you see Utah Boy Scouts outside Smith’s Food and Drug stores this weekend, stop and help their cause to donate food to those in need.

It is estimated that 1 in 5 children face hunger on a daily basis nation wide according to scouting officials.

Utah Boy Scouts will be stationed at more than 50 Smith’s Food & Drug stores across Utah on Saturday, Feb. 6 for from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Scouting for Food Day.

This event coincides with the nationwide Souper Bowl of Caring food drive. The Boy Scouts of America Crossroads of The West Council will be asking customers to donate non-perishable food as they are leaving the store, which will be delivered to local food banks and pantries across the state by the Utah National Guard, according to officials.

Participating Smith’s stores are listed at www.utahscouts.org/scoutingforfood. Suggested food items include beef stew, chili, soups, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, and boxed meals.

The in-store food drive at Smith’s on Feb. 6, is part of a three-week 35th annual Scouting for Food Drive in communities statewide.

“We greatly appreciate Smith’s making it easy for the public to donate food to those in need at their stores the day before the big Super Bowl game,” says Allen Endicott, Scout Executive for the BSA Crossroads of The West Council. And we encourage the public to donate some healthy canned goods and boxed meals to the Scouts as they leave the store. Our Scouting for Food message is, ‘Every Bag Counts,’ which means that donating a whole case or one bagful of nutritious food can make a big difference in someone’s life.

“And, if you can’t make it to Smith’s on Saturday, you have more chances to donate through Feb. 12th at other drop-off sites,” added Endicott.

Bank of Utah and Red Hanger Cleaners locations are distributing grocery bags and serving as drop off sites. Arctic Circle Restaurants are distributing donation bags through their drive-through windows and asking their customers to drop filled bags off at community donation sites.

Officials say Scouts BSA Troops and Red Hanger will help pick up the canned goods at donation drop off sites and deliver them to food assistance organizations.

Endicott added, “New people, including parents working in the service, restaurant and hospitality industries, are turning to local food pantries to help feed their children during the pandemic. We encourage individuals, community groups and businesses to join the Scouts in collecting food and bringing their donations to drop off sites around the state, so pantries can keep their shelves full all year and Utah’s kids won’t go hungry.”

For more information about Scouting for Food donation sites or to find a local food pantry, visit www.utahscouts.org/scoutingforfood.