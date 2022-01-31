Scooter’s Coffee offers free extra shot of espresso week

UTAH (ABC4) – Scooter’s Coffee is offering a free shot of espresso during the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 4.

Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer of Scooter’s Coffee, says, “Any day is a great day to enjoy the rich and renowned espresso at Scooter’s Coffee, and we’re excited to share a little extra of our finest coffee with our guests to make their day amazing!”

Customers can simply add a free extra shot of high-quality espresso to any of their favorite beverages.

Scooter’s was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska and now has 400 stores in 23 states.

The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year industry.

For more information on Scooter’s Coffee, click here.

