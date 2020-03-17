Schools in northern Utah evolve in COVID-19 times

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Schools in northern Utah closed Monday, but they will resume to a new kind of learning Wednesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ogden and Weber districts are adapting to a digital approach with teaching. Jordan Verdadeiro spoke with a few educational leaders, who are trying to ensure a smooth transition.

Social distancing and staying about 6 feet apart have become a preventative step when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Utah.

Fred Donaldson, executive administrator at Da Vinci Academy, knows that all too well.

“So we’ve been handing out Chromebooks and we’ve been training on different types of lesson capture ideas from Canvas, to Google Hangouts,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson said Da Vinci Academy has had a digital focus on education for a few years, but other schools in northern Utah could have some challenges when it comes to getting services into the homes of students who may not have access to the internet or devices.

“The number of devices that are available making sure that every household has access to a device, we’re also looking at connectivity with that and working with families and parents,” said Ogden School District Superintendent Rich Nye.

Nye said the district has secured hot spots for students to take home to access WiFi.

“We’ve been working with our schools and our community to arrange times so they can pick those resources up, with that comes with some staggered times, according to their last names at several of our schools to make sure we are in keeping with the social distancing,” said Nye.

Nye said the district will follow up with anyone who cannot make the pick-up Wednesday, so they have a chance to pick up resources.

Lane Findlay of Weber School District says junior and high school students in the district will have devices, but they are still working on alternatives to deliver online instruction to elementary school levels.

Findlay said in order to serve “Grab and Go” meals to even more families throughout the district, 10 additional satellite sites have been identified. Students 18 years of age and under can pick up breakfast and lunch at these sites free of charge.

The district will also provide lunches for these federally approved schools:

Lakeview Elementary

Municipal Elementary

North Park Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Washington Terrace Elementary

Burch Creek Elementary

Valley View Elementary

Green Acres Elementary

Riverdale Elementary Roy Elementary

Fremont High

Weber High

Snow Crest Jr. Rocky Mountain Jr.

Wahlquist Jr.

Kanesville Elementary

West Weber Elementary

Hooper Elementary

Uintah Elementary

Majestic Elementary

Serving Times:

Beginning Wednesday, March 18 – Breakfast 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Lunch 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Because breakfast and lunch serving times run back to back, a student could pick up both breakfast and lunch at the same time.

Weber and Ogden schools open campuses Wednesday, but they have received guidance from the state to limit the number of people in the building to essential staff only.

Findlay says Weber School District has also sent out a survey to parents to asses each student’s access to technology at home and if the student doesn’t have access to a community they can check out a Chromebook.