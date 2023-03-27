SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Northern Utah was hit with a lake-effect snow storm on Monday morning, creating slick conditions for the morning drive. As crews work to clear up the roads, many school districts along the Wasatch Front are opting to delay the start of the school day by two-hours.
See below for a full list of school districts that will be starting their day two hours later:
LAST UPDATED: 6:37 a.m.
- Davis School District
- Morgan County School District
- NUAMES Early College High School
- Ogden School District
- Weber School District
- Wellerman School of Discovery
In addition to the above-mentioned schools, Weber State University campuses will be closed until 10 a.m. Classes and events after 10 a.m. will be held.