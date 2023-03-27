SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Northern Utah was hit with a lake-effect snow storm on Monday morning, creating slick conditions for the morning drive. As crews work to clear up the roads, many school districts along the Wasatch Front are opting to delay the start of the school day by two-hours.

See below for a full list of school districts that will be starting their day two hours later:

LAST UPDATED: 6:37 a.m.

Davis School District

Morgan County School District

NUAMES Early College High School

Ogden School District

Weber School District

Wellerman School of Discovery

In addition to the above-mentioned schools, Weber State University campuses will be closed until 10 a.m. Classes and events after 10 a.m. will be held.