School teacher arrested for alleged child pornography crimes in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly downloading child pornography in Logan.

According to a probable cause statement, On April 14, the Logan City Police Department received a tip from Snapchat that a user, later identified as 27-year-old Ivan Gabriel Cardon Davila, had allegedly sent suspected images of child pornography to other people.

According to police, Cardona was employed as a special education teacher at a local charter high school at the time of his arrest.

Snapchat provided an IP address of where the images were sent from to law enforcement. Officers were able to trace the IP address to Cardona’s residence in Logan.

On July 14, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Cardona’s residence. Officers then retrieved all computers, storage devices from the home, including Cardona’s phone.

While searching his residence, officers also found five weapons including rifles, a shotgun, and a handgun, as well as a THC vape pen.

According to a probable cause statement, a download of Cardona’s phone contained over 16,000 pornographic images, most of which were of children.

He was then arrested and booked into jail on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

While being transported to the Logan City Police Department, a probable cause statement shows Cardona allegedly told officers he “has a problem with child pornography” and has “anxiety as well as social issues”

“Ivan stated he knew it was wrong but could not stop,” officers added in the probable cause statement.