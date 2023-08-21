SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – ABC4 is sponsoring a school supply drive for local districts. School Supplies 4 Kids is gearing up just in time for back to school and ABC4 is asking viewers to help.

ABC4, CW30, and Good Things Utah are working in partnership with Canyons, Granite, Murray, Jordan, and Salt Lake City school districts to collect supplies for district students and classrooms.

Viewers can drop off donations at the ABC4 studios during business hours (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) located at 2175 West 1700 South in Salt Lake City.

There are several other sites around the Salt Lake Valley with drop-off points as well:

Murray Education Foundation:

Larry H. Miller Toyota of Murray, 5650 S State St, Murray; Office Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

Canyons Education Foundation:

Walmart Supercenter, 9151 Quarry Bend Drive, Sandy

Walmart Supercenter, 7250 Union Park Ave, Midvale

Jordan Education Foundation:

South Jordan Walmart Supercenter, 3590 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan

Riverton Walmart Supercenter, 13502 S Hamilton View Rd, Riverton

West Jordan Walmart Supercenter, 7671 S 3800 W, West Jordan

Granite Education Foundation:

3099 S 1030 West, West Valley City; 10 am to 3 pm

Salt Lake Education Foundation:

Glendale Community Learning Center, 1388 Navajo St, Salt Lake City

Liberty Community Learning Center, 1078 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

Rose Park Community Learning Center, 1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City