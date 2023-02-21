LAST UPDATED: Tuesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As Utah’s latest storm moves its way through the state, many roads, schools, and buildings are expected to be closed or delayed opening.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow totals beginning Tuesday evening and through the Wednesday morning commute.

See below for the latest updates on closures or delays across the state and check back often as ABC4 updates this article with the latest information:

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Closed

None announced yet.

Two-Hour Delay

None announced yet.

ROADS

Closed

Little Cottonwood Canyon Backcountry LCC Hellgate Gazex and LCC Mid North Side Gate B to Snowbird Entry 4 Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SR-143 Closed from milepost 17 to 27 due to inclement weather until further notice

SR-191 Closed in both directions at Utah/Wyoming State Line. The estimated time of reopening is unknown.



Potential Closure

SR210 Be Advised that based on current weather conditions/avalanche danger, there is potential for mid-day/mid-anyon avalanche mitigation today. POTENTIAL closure only, no determined time.



GOVERNMENT / MUNICIPALITY SERVICES

Closed

None announced yet.

Two-Hour Delay

None announced yet.