School catches fire in South Jordan, firefighters investigate

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a school in South Jordan Thursday afternoon.

According to Ryan Lessner with the South Jordan Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Early Light Academy at 11709 Vandnia Dr. around 5 p.m. for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area above the theater inside the school.

Residents in the area reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the school before firefighters arrived.

Fortunately, no teachers or children were inside the school when the fire broke out, according to Lessner.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene. At this point, crews are working to ensure the fire is completely out, according to Lessner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.