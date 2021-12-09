School bus rollover crash in Morgan County leaves two injured

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A school bus carrying a student suffered a rollover crash on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened along SR-66 near milepost 5. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m.

  • (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)
  • (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

UHP says the crash happened when the school bus came around a curve and went off the roadway to the right-hand side. The sharp turn caused the bus to roll over and crash onto its side.

The bus was carrying two occupants at the time of the crash — one driver and one student.

Minor injuries were reported. No further details on their condition have been provided at this time.

