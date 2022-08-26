UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District.

The school bus was carrying 45 secondary school students with an adult male driver at the time.

For an unknown reason, the bus drifted off the right shoulder of the road and into a dirt area for a short time before the driver corrected back to the left-hand side, crossing over all highway lanes.

Authorities say the bus kept traveling across the highway and ran off the left-side shoulder before striking a fence and finally stopping in a field area.

(Courtesy of Nebo School District)

(Courtesy of Nebo School District)

(Courtesy of Nebo School District)

The bus driver was transported to a local hospital in fair condition while one student reported a minor injury, but did not require hospitalization.

All other students remained unharmed, according to officials.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The Nebo School District arranged alternate transportation for all students involved in the incident.