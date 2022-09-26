SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A school bus collided with a car on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday morning, Sept. 26.

Saratoga Springs Police Lt. Robinson confirmed with ABC4 a car was turning left out of a Maverik on Redwood Road when it was struck by a school bus going southbound.

Limited details are available, however, the passenger of the car, a 20-year-old woman was killed in the accident. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, has been transported to a local hospital in stable but critical condition.

The school bus had a driver and four students, with no reported injuries.