Scattered wet weather Wednesday, high pressure returns tomorrow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! we are halfway through the workweek. It is a happy Wednesday because there is wet weather to talk about!

There is a disturbance moving from north to south that will bring scattered snow showers to mainly central and northern Utah during the daytime hours.

As the system moves south the chance for wet weather will run lower in southern Utah, but there will be at least a slight chance for snow in Cedar City and a slim chance of rain in St. George. While there will be scattered snow showers not everyone will cash in on the wet weather. Also, accumulations are not expected to be significant, but an inch or two will be possible in our valleys and benches while the mountains could pick up a few inches or more! While that doesn’t sound impressive, it’s been a long time since we’ve had a storm drop more than an inch in our mountains so we’ll take anything we can get!

Another product of this system is that it will reinforce the cold air that the cold front brought yesterday. Daytime highs will run below average for northern Utah with the Wasatch Front only topping out in the upper 30s while places like Park City likely stay below freezing.

Instead of 50s and 60s in southern Utah, it will be more so 40s and 50s with Cedar City barely climbing above 39. It will also be a breezy day across the state with a few strong canyon winds down in southern Utah. With the winds and temperatures, the wind chill will run about 5-10 degrees colder than the apparent temperature. For those that don’t find wet weather skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy across the state.

As we go into tonight the chance for wet weather will gradually come to an end in southern Utah and across the state. Clouds will gradually clear, and it will turn cold with just about everyone dropping to below freezing. Salt Lake City will return to the mid 20s and mountain valleys will fall into the teens. High pressure will set up shop Thursday. This will lead to sunshine returning as daytime highs stay on the chilly side, near or slightly below average. The chilly temperatures won’t be hanging around. By Friday we’ll be back above average with sunshine, then the weekend will see highs in the 50s in Salt Lake City and 60s in St. George.

This high pressure likely won’t be sticking around though. By late Sunday, another system will approach bringing with it another chance for wet weather and colder temperatures. Models are indicating this could be a more potent storm into President’s Day, but we’ll need to iron out the details so stay tuned!