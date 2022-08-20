SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! After seeing unsettled weather to end the workweek, we get more of the same to kick off the weekend!

We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Beehive State today with the best chance for wet weather coming in the afternoon and early evening for most. Like Friday, not everyone will see wet weather, but the chance will exist for most of the state so no matter where you are, keep your eyes to the sky, especially if you have any outdoor plans! The best chance for storms will favor higher elevations, but even in Cache Valley, the Wasatch Front, Cedar City and SE Utah, we’ll be looking at greater than a 1 in 3 chance for storms.

It's more scattered showers and storms for Saturday as the Flash Flooding risk remains more of a probability rather than a possibility at our National Parks. #utwx #utah pic.twitter.com/WMxRXS7DO4 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 20, 2022

For those that don’t find wet weather, it won’t be all bad with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs that will be near or even below average. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see highs range in the low to mid 80s while the Wasatch Back will mainly be in the 70s. In southern Utah, most will see highs in the 80s, but where storms are a little less likely in lower Washington County, highs will range mainly in the mid 90s.

As we move into the second half of the weekend, the system driving the unsettled weather Saturday will begin to pull away. There will still be enough moisture and lift for storms, but they’ll be more hit or miss compared to Saturday, and the best chance will be along and east of the I-15 corridor. By Monday, we’ll be looking at drier skies statewide as temperatures begin to climb with most being near or even above average. With dry skies likely hanging around through the first half of the week, temperatures are expected to continue warming. By Wednesday, highs will likely be in the upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and near 100 in St. George. Models are suggesting storm potential could return by the latter half of the week along with some cooler temperatures, but we’ll keep an eye on that.

Bottom Line?! Scattered storms while staying cool Saturday before a drier and warmer trend into next week.

