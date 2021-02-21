Scams circulate in Richfield, officers warn public

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Utah officers are warning others of a scam circulating around the city, Sunday.

On February 21, officers say a suspect is allegedly going around impersonating the Richfield Police department and issuing calls to random citizens.

The Richfield Police Department is warning the public to be wary of such calls and avoid sharing personal information.

“Do not give it out,” the department states. “It is a fake number and they are just trying to get your information.”

According to officials, the department would never ask for personal information over the phone.

“We only get personal information in person,” they add.

If you feel you are being scammed, call the Richfield Police department dispatch center at 435-896-6471 and ask for an officer to meet with you.