Scammers targeting Mountain America Credit Union members

UTAH (ABC4) – Mountain America Credit Union is warning members of a scam involving text messages from scammers who are pretending to work for the credit union.

Members are receiving texts saying that there is suspicious spending on their accounts. The texts include a link that leads to a site that requires members to input their banking information through a fake login screen.

The hackers use different tactics and are sending phishing emails as well to members, threatening to suspend a member’s credit or debit card or place pending payments on hold.

The scammers use this information to execute fraudulent transactions.

Mountain America Credit Union representatives say there are additional security measures that members can take to ensure their banking information continues to remain secure.

The credit union will never contact a member and ask for their online banking password, codeword, or six-digit code. Members should not respond to emails or text messages that request personal information.

For those that receive a suspicious call or text from the bank, it’s best to let the caller know that you’re going to call the bank to ensure your security.

Members can also add in a voice authorization, that way if someone does get your information, they can’t call into your bank claiming to be you.