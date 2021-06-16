Scammers taking advantage of recent deaths in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office has announced an important scam notice.

Authorities say the scammers are using Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites to ask for donations for the families of those impacted in last weeks’ deadly incidents.

Sunday, officers responded to a moving accident that killed 12-year-old Brooklyn Schneider.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to a fatal on June 10 on US-40 near milepost 15 that killed 20-year-old Michael Rivera in a head-on collision.

ABC4 reported on June 7, Amy Nelson from Heber City, along with 18-year-old Payton Caldwell and Emma Call, were victims in a crash on SR-189.

Scammers are using the names and pictures of the families’ involved, according to authorities.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the scam.