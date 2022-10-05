WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home.

WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received a complaint of a man going door-to-door in the area of 5200 South 300 West.

The man has allegedly been claiming he is “with the construction company” and needs access to the home to check the water quality.

The sheriff’s office states that Washington Terrace Public Works has confirmed city workers and contractors will never ask to enter your home to check water quality.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies are providing extra patrols in the area to locate the individual.

No further information is available at this time.