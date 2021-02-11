SCAM ALERT: Weber County Sheriff’s Office warns of Facebook scam

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a Facebook scam that is making the rounds online.

According to a post on the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the new scam involves a user’s Facebook account being hacked and a scammer sending messages to all of the accounts on the user’s friend list saying they are eligible to receive money through a federal grant.

The WCSO says this scammer will give the user a phone number to text and after the user responds, the scammer will ask for their personal information such as their birthday, full name, and last four digits of their social security number.

Officials say this scam is particularly dangerous because it looks like a close friend is messaging you.

“Please be careful to who you give your personal information. Verifying that the person you are talking to is really them can help you not fall victim to this Facebook scam. You can do this by asking verifying questions or simply calling to verify your friend sent it to you and it is factual,” the WCSO said in the post.

Those who may have given their personal information to a scammer are advised to reach out to their bank and credit card company to find out what protection they may be able to receive.

Anyone searching for more information should visit the Federal Trade Commission website on identify theft here