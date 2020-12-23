SCAM ALERT: Utahns warned of firearm permit scam texts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Utah’s Department of Public Safety has issued a warning about a scam that sends a text message about a Utah concealed carry permit.

According to DPS, the scam sends a text message with a fraudulent link, saying that the supposed concealed carry permit is now ready.

Based on the information provided by DPS, it appears that clicking the fraudulent link will give scammers access to one’s personal information. DPS also did not specify what personal information the scammers would have access to if the link is clicked.

DPS advised Utahns “Please, do not click any links.” They also reminded the public that they will never try to obtain any information through a text message.