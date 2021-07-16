UDOT warns of driver license phishing scam

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is warning Utahns about a new phishing scam.

The scam involves a text message that claims to be the “Utah Department of Transportation Driver License Validation” and asks potential victims to enter “invalid or missing information” on a Google form.

The Google form then asks for personal information like a name, social security number, date of birth, driver’s license number, height, and weight.

“The state will never ask for this type of information via text message,” said Joe Dougherty, director of public affairs for DPS. “Always be suspicious of unsolicited attachments or links asking for your personal information.”

UDOT and the Utah Department of Public Safety later contacted Google, who removed the form, department officials said in a news release to ABC4.

UDOT advises anyone who may have filled out the form to monitor their credit for fraudulent or unexpected accounts.