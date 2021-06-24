SCAM ALERT: Springville Police warn of phone scam

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Springville Police Department took to social media to talk about a recent phone scam affecting the public.

In a Facebook post, the department said they’ve recently received reports of citizens receiving calls from people claiming to be Springville police officers.

“The individual(s) are using our officer’s names and requesting large sums of money for the resolution of warrants,” police explained in the post.

The scammers are also using a device that lets them change their phone number to appear as if it is coming the Springville Police Department’s non-emergency line.

“Please understand a police agency will NEVER call a citizen and request direct payment to resolve a warrant,” police said.

If you have any questions about the scam, you are asked to call Springville PD at 801-489-9421.

