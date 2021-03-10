SCAM ALERT: San Juan County warns of fake Pfizer email scam

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The San Juan County Utah Emergency Management Office is warning the public of a fraudulent email making the rounds asking people to take a survey on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The email claims that those who participate in the fake survey will receive $90 and that survey is free to complete.

In a Facebook post, San Juan County Emergency Management points out multiple “red flags” to prove that the email is fraudulent:

-The logo on the email does not match the offiical Pfizer logo

-The corporate address of the email does not match the address of Pfizer’s corporate headquarters

-There is nothing on Pfizer’s website about the survey.

Scams like this, in which scammers pose as widely-recognized companies, like Pfizer, to get your personal information, are not uncommon.

