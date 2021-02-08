SCAM ALERT: Provo Police warn of phone scam

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Department is reminding residents that law enforcement agencies will not call and advise you there is a warrant out for your arrest.
Officials say residents will never be asked by any government entity to “wire” money or send “gift cards” as payment for outstanding warrants.
“Just a reminder, NO law enforcement agency will call you and advised that you have a warrant. You will NEVER be asked by any government entity to ‘wire’ money or send in ‘gift cards’ as payment,” the Prove Police Department shared on Twitter.
Officials say if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a representative of a police agency or the IRS do no interact for call them back.
Provo Police advise looking up the proper number and call the agency if you are concerned.