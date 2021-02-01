SCAM ALERT: Police warn of scam caller claiming to be a Bountiful Police officer

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is asking the public to beware of a scam caller.

The scam caller claims to be an investigator with the Bountiful Police Department Civil Division and is using the name of an officer with the Bountiful Police Depatment.

Police say the number they are calling from and the division they are claiming to be with are not associated with the Bountiful Police Department.

Anyone who receives a call from an officer and is concerned if it is a scam or not is asked to contact the Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000.