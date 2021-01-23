SCAM ALERT: Officers investigate suspicious phone calls based out of Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Police Department is asking citizens to stay vigilant as a new scam begins to circulate around the town.

On January 23, Davis County Police officers inform the public about an individual calling various citizens claiming to be from the U.S. Deputy Sheriff’s Association and requesting money for bulletproof vests.

“This is a SCAM,” warns the department.

Officers then go on to mention that when you receive solicitations for donations, from any organization, they encourage you to use caution and to take steps to determine the legitimacy and efficacy of the organization before donating money.

If you receive or have received the specific solicitation mentioned, officers ask to report it to the FTC.