SCAM ALERT: Kaysville residents stay aware

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are warning the public of a new scam circulating around the community, Saturday.

On March 13, Kaysville Police officers urge residents to stay aware and cautious as a suspicious scam makes its rounds around the city.

“We have yet another scam going around in Kaysville,” the Kaysville Police Department informs.

According to the department, this new scam is fishing for possible victims by calling them and telling them they haven’t been making their utility payments.

“Kaysville citizens have been getting calls advising they have not been making their utility payments and need to create an online account to make a payment,” the department adds.

We have yet another scam going around in Kaysville, this time it is for utility payments. Kaysville citizens have been getting calls advising they have not been making their utility payments and need to create an online account to make a payment. This is a scam! pic.twitter.com/mgrvuxKs9c — Kaysville Police (@KaysvillePolice) March 13, 2021

Officers are reminding the public this is a scam.

According to the department these calls are suspicious and should be avoided.

If you have fallen victim to a phone scam or would like to know more visit consumer.ftc.gov