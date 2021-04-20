SCAM ALERT: American Fork police warn of donation scam

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4)- The American Fork Police Department is warning the public that has been recently making the rounds in Utah.

In a post on their Facebook page, department officials said they have received reports of citizens receiving solicitations for donations for the “American Fork Emergency Appeal National Police Association.”

The department wants to assure the public that the solicitations are not associated with the department of American Fork City.

A photo of the fraudulent solicitation can be found below:

AFPD said the solicitations “may mislead citizens to make donations that will never reach the Department or the City”

Anyone who wishes to make a tax-deductible donation to the department may do so through the American Fork Public Safety Donation, according to the department’s Facebook post.