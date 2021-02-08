Saving Utah’s Pollinators: House bill proposes a new program to help

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our local pollinators need some help, and a new program being proposed on the hill could help them live better.

Utah is called the beehive state. A symbol of how hard we work, stay thrifty, and cooperate. But, the state actually is home to over a reported 1000 different species of bees.

This means that 1 out of every 4 bee species lives in Utah. It also means the beehive state has the most diverse population of bees in the entire country. We rely on bees and other pollinators to help keep the human food supply going.

Things have been pretty rough on local pollinators in Utah and the rest of the nation. There has been a substantial decline of creatures like Bumblebees, Monarch Butterflies, and the Sphynx Moth. Even Utah State University has investigated the use of pesticides making local honeybees more susceptible to viruses themselves.

U.S. Representative Ashley Matthews has sponsored a change to House Bill 224 that will create a new program to help people reestablish the habitat of our bees and other pollinators.

Rep. Mathews explains, “While bees (honeybees and otherwise) were certainly a huge part of our reasoning for presenting this bill to begin with, all pollinators would benefit from this bill and in turnaround will benefit Utah’s farmers and agricultural workers.”

Pollinator populations have been declining in the last few years because of a group of factors.

Matthews told ABC4, “While I certainly am no entomologist, I am of the understanding that there are several factors that are impacting our pollinators statewide. Disease, drought, lack of adequate food sources, certain insecticides, etc., are all issues that are impacting our buzzing friends.”

She continues, “HD224 is important for several reasons. First and foremost, providing adequate and diverse food sources will support healthy colonies, and healthy colonies are less prone to diseases. Bigger picture, I believe that if people understand the importance (and how easy it really is) of taking care of pollinators and the impact that they make on our economy and our agriculture, they will be more likely to be conscientious of their actions.

The bill creates a 3-year pilot program to get more bee habitats back in the state.

The pilot program is designed to help Utah’s Bee population recover by doing the following things:

Public education effort with workshops planting guides, or a public education campaign to raise awareness about pollinator habitats.

Distribute pollinator – Forbs (herb type plants) and legumes for planting within the state to protect pollinators’ diversity.

Local governments and nonprofit organizations run pollinator programs with departmental support.

Establish grants provided on a first-come, first-serve basis covering 25% of planting pollinator-friendly forbs and legumes on private or public land.

ABC4 will update the status of the bill as it goes through the legistlature