Sardine Canyon semi truck crash leaves woman hospitalized

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT says a 53-year-old woman in a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into a semi trailer that was stopped on SR-89/91.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, authorities say.

UDOT reports the semi was jackknifed across all Southbound lanes from having lost control due to poor visibility and blowing snow.

They have the road shut down the roadway at milepost 17 and mile post 12 southbound.

Authorities say the closure will last for another 30 to 60 minutes.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the crash happened at milepost 10.

Both Northbound and Southbound lanes along Sardine Canyon are currently closed.

Officials are asking the public to use alternative routes for travel, slow down and drive safe.

UDOT says the estimated clearance time is around 2:30 p.m.