SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) — Traffic congestion in Saratoga Springs and surrounding areas could soon improve as the city announced the completion of a project that extends Mountain View Corridor.

According to a news release by Saratoga Springs, the extension project increases the length of Mountain View Corridor by approximately 3.2 miles — starting from Pony Express Parkway south to Lariat Boulevard.

The city says that it expects this expansion will provide an alternative route to Redwood Road as a way of alleviating traffic, enhancing accessibility, and creating a smoother driving experience for residents and commuters alike.

Saratoga Springs reportedly began funding for this project in 2019 and successfully secured nearly $10 million in Utah County funds through the TIP funding program — which administers approximately $40-$50 million in federal transportation funding to local communities every year.

However, the city claims that this amount only covers almost half of the necessary costs for this project, and the city’s development fees will cover the remainder.

Overall, the project is said to cost roughly $26.5 million, with about $20 million put towards construction, according to the news release.

This project, which Saratoga Springs hails as “one of the largest projects ever undertaken by the city,” was launched with work beginning in summer 2022.

As stated on a project website by the Utah Department of Transportation, Mountain View Corridor is using a phased construction approach to balance transportation needs with available funds. Even further, it mentions Mountain View Corridor will “eventually be a 35-mile freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to S.R. 73 in Utah County.”