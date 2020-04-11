Saratoga Springs to hold citywide social distancing ‘Bunny Parade’ on Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The city of Saratoga Springs has decided to hold a “Bunny Parade” on Saturday in place of their Spring Festival.

In a press release issued by Saratoga Springs City officials, the event will be a citywide social distancing parade that will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m.

City Staff have organized the city into four quadrants, with four different social distancing parade routes.

Each parade route will consist of a police car or fire truck, a city car with an Easter Bunny, and a Miss Saratoga Springs Royalty member in their own vehicle. Those in the parade will drive their own family members or with those in whom they are practicing social distancing.

Residents of Saratoga Springs are instructed to maintain social distancing to view the parades from their own yards and vehicles, and to follow Governor Herbert’s statewide “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive.

Each of the social distancing bunny parade routes will go past every elementary school in the city, several churches and city parks.

No candy or goods will be provided to patrons.

Maps of the four parade routes can be found on the City’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/cityofsaratogasprings

WHEN: Saturday, April 11 at 11am.