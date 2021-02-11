Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue issues fireworks safety tips

SARATOGA SPRINGS (ABC4) -Chinese Lunar New Year is Feb. 12, and although people might be tempted to celebrate the occasion with fireworks, it’s important to do so safely.

That’s why Saratoga Springs Fire Rescue took to social media to provide the following firework safety tips:

Here are the following times and dates in which fireworks can be launched, according to Utah state regulations:

July 2- July 5 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., July 4 until midnight

July 22- July 25 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 24 until midnight

Dec. 31-Jan 1, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Chinese New Year’s Eve- 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day

Utah state law also says that no fireworks are allowed in city parks.

The Facebook goes on to explain the following firework regulations:

-If an individual(s) use of any fireworks in any setting causes a fire to break out; you can and will be held liable for any damages and costs associated with suppression of that fire(s)

-If you live within 75 feet of an undeveloped lot or property in a residential neighborhood or area, ALL fireworks are banned from use in these areas within a 75-foot proximity of such property.

-If you live within 200 feet of ANY undeveloped and urban interface area; this is any area that is next to the foothills, large areas of undeveloped property, or agriculture fields.

-ALL fireworks are banned from use in these areas within a 200-foot proximity of such property

Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue also advises that anyone setting off fireworks to have a fire extinguisher and buckets of water available and to make sure that all smoke detectors are working properly.