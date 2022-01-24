Saratoga Springs crash leaves woman critically injured

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in critical condition after police say a minivan collided with a cement truck in Saratoga Springs.

The crash happened at Pioneer Crossing and Riverside Drive Monday evening.

Police say a woman in her 20s was flown to a local hospital Monday night after the crash.

Eastbound traffic was restricted to one lane as a result of the crash.

Police say it appears that the minivan failed to yield at the intersection.

No other information has been released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.