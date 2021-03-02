SAR team lead recounts saving woman stranded in Provo mountains

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – On Monday, an Intermountain LifeFlight helicopter left Murray around 7 p.m., arriving back four and a half hours later with a 31-year-old woman who had been stranded in the mountains.

Officials say the woman started her hike around noon and was able to call 911 around 7 p.m.

After being stranded in about three feet of snow for over four hours, the unidentified woman was rescued from the Rock Canyon Trailhead in the mountains above Provo.

Officials say the woman was in OK condition.

Utah County Search and Rescue lead Corey Cluff was among 25 others that helped locate the woman.

“When we flew over the location and saw where she was at in a hole with cliffs on either side a couple 100 yards…she is lucky she stayed there,” Cluff tells ABC4.

Cluff says the woman was lucky temperatures were in the single digits.

“We got her warmed up at first,” Cluff says. “She kind of mumbling and one or two-word responses, she was very distressed.”

The terrain was steep and snow packed, making for a challenging rescue situation.

“She was in some really dense thick trees,” Cluff explains. “With our snow shoes were were still sinking in areas a foot two feet, without snow shoes like she was it was waist deep snow.”

Cluff and other Search and Rescue crews hope this serves as a reminder to always be prepared.

“Always prepare for a much longer trip and prepare for worst case conditions.”