FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Good Greek food for a good cause.

Santorini’s Greek Grill, located at 290 North Central Ave, is celebrating its one-year anniversary by giving back to local police and fire departments.

You can help donate by visiting Santorini Greek Grill’s Station Park location on November 7th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and make a donation to get a meal.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Farmington Police and Fire Department.